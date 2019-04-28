KATY, Texas — A Katy senior decided to make quite the gesture when it came to asking his girlfriend to prom this year, and he did it using his favorite ride.

She’s a sophomore. He’s a senior.

When it came time to ask his girlfriend, Alesi, to prom this year Dovydas Cole knew it had to be a moment she’d never forget.

“Maybe I’ll just do a poster like everyone else, and then I thought of it more and thought of it more, and I thought, why don’t I go big?” Cole said.

He had the idea. He just needed some backup.

“I’m part of the Slingshot Houston group, so I reached out, and I got 18 other slingshots plus our two," Cole said. "So I got 20 slingshots to spell out prom and then the drivers made the question mark."

It took a week to plan and about 30 minutes to assemble, while Dovydas took Alesi by plane and then by surprise, to ask her in a big way to prom.

“I knew it was too good to be true that your uncle just out of the blue asked you like, hey let's go on a plane ride, but it still got me," Alesi Davila said to Dovydas.

From the back seat, Dovydas recorded her reaction - one, both will always remember.

“I already know that he would do a lot of things for me," Davila said. "It's more really just like happy and pretty much blessed that I met such a great guy."

Saturday night was the big night. The two spent the afternoon taking pictures -- posing, of course, alongside his favorite ride.

And then they were off to prom.

Topping the 'promposal' would be difficult, but as the youngest Slingshot owner in the country, Dovydas was up for the challenge, showing up in style, with more than a dozen Slingshots following him to the prom.

