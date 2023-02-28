Celebrating HERstory: Shining light on women-owned businesses across Houston area

Example video title will go here for this video

KHOU 11 is celebrating women who are killing it in business!

One of the ways KHOU 11 News is celebrating Women's History Month is by highlighting women-owned businesses across our area.

Business has been booming on social media and they even offer deliveries.

"We bake with love and we pray over every batch," Bazan said.

They use the same recipe her father used more than 60 years ago.

"My daughter said, ‘Mom, why don't you get her to bake the cookies that she makes every year for Christmas," Bazan said.

She started baking the cinnamon-sugar cookies with her mother, Nan, to help get through the pandemic.

"We know them as hojarascas, but some people refer to call them pan de polvo," Azanett Bazan said.

A popular cookie business in Pasadena, called Nan's Cookies , is paying homage to a family tradition and preserving a legacy.

Raquel Boujourne is founder and “SHE-E-O” of Indi Construction Partners, LLC.

The former professional mariachi singer launched her construction career 15 years ago.

"There was like an ad for somebody that needed to dig a ditch. So, I called the number to come out, nobody answered,” Boujourne said. “So, I just showed up. I was like, ‘Hey, I'd love to give you an estimate on digging a ditch.’ Um, you know, I figured I could pick up a shovel. "

As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Boujourne said she often has to prove herself.

"I got really comfortable with rejection, and I used that rejection as an opportunity," she said.