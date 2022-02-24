x
Our Story, Our History

Ugochi Iloka's Family Jollof Recipe

This Black History Month members of the KHOU family are cooking up beloved recipes — everything from entrees to desserts.
Pot of Nigerian Jollof rice with serving spoon to serve

HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes.

Ugochi Iloka's Family Jollof Recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 cups Uncle Ben's Rice
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • 1 1/2 lbs fresh tomatoes
  • 1 4 ounce can tomato paste
  • 1 medium/large onion, chopped
  • 2 habanero peppers
  • Oil
  • Chicken
  • Beef
  • Salt 
  • Thyme
  • Seasoning all (optional curry powder)
  • Beef Maggi or Knorr bouillon cube

Cooking Instructions

  • Cut and blend tomatoes, habanero, and bell peppers
  • Add onions to a skillet with four teaspoons of olive oil or vegetable oil
  • Simmer onion and oil mixture
  • Let dry for 15 to 30 minutes
  • When tomato dries, add tomato paste
  • Cook for 15 to 30 minutes and add Maggi bouillon cubes
  • Add seasoning of your choice you (salt, pepper, thyme, curry powder) and a little more oil
  • Taste test, adjust accordingly
  • Cook and prepare either parboil rice or Uncle Ben's rice
  • Cook rice only halfway before draining water from rice
  • Add rice to stew
  • Add one can of coconut milk
  • Mix with a little chicken broth
  • Cook rice mixture in a pot for 25 minutes
  • Bake and serve beef or chicken with Jollof Rice

ENJOY!

