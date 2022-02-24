HOUSTON — HEB and members of the KHOU 11 News family present their favorite African-American cuisine complete with beloved family recipes.
Ugochi Iloka's Family Jollof Recipe
Ingredients
- 4 cups Uncle Ben's Rice
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1 1/2 lbs fresh tomatoes
- 1 4 ounce can tomato paste
- 1 medium/large onion, chopped
- 2 habanero peppers
- Oil
- Chicken
- Beef
- Salt
- Thyme
- Seasoning all (optional curry powder)
- Beef Maggi or Knorr bouillon cube
Cooking Instructions
- Cut and blend tomatoes, habanero, and bell peppers
- Add onions to a skillet with four teaspoons of olive oil or vegetable oil
- Simmer onion and oil mixture
- Let dry for 15 to 30 minutes
- When tomato dries, add tomato paste
- Cook for 15 to 30 minutes and add Maggi bouillon cubes
- Add seasoning of your choice you (salt, pepper, thyme, curry powder) and a little more oil
- Taste test, adjust accordingly
- Cook and prepare either parboil rice or Uncle Ben's rice
- Cook rice only halfway before draining water from rice
- Add rice to stew
- Add one can of coconut milk
- Mix with a little chicken broth
- Cook rice mixture in a pot for 25 minutes
- Bake and serve beef or chicken with Jollof Rice
ENJOY!