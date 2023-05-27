Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance reaches new heights

The troupe celebrated their 15th anniversary at a banquet in Houston Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — In dragon and lion dances, the beat matches a vibrant symbolism brought to life.

“It’s believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and it’s also a way for entertainment,” said Alex Tran, the founder and director of the Soaring Phoenix dance group.

His dragon and lion dance group Phoenix is celebrating 15 years of bringing that good luck, and it comes in a significant month for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“It’s kind of honoring our heritage, our culture," Tran said.

But there’s more inside the intricate routines and even the costumes.

“They know that Soaring Phoenix is a safe space for them and for the team, you can see how happy they are," Tran said.

Steven Le, 15, is one of those Houston youths who’s found a second home with the group.

“As I joined this became like a family to me. It took me places where I did not know at all. because I live in a bad place," Le said.

There are about 40 members ranging in ages from 7 to 32 and for all of them, it’s a way to learn about themselves.

"I don’t know a lot about my own culture, so when I got the opportunity to learn more about it, I said, 'This is a great way to learn more about my own culture,'" said group member William Duong.

The group continues to look to these traditions with Houston and beyond.

"We not only bring luck… we like to educate the community about our art and our mission," Tran said.

The group also gives back to Vietnam, committing tens of thousands of dollars to kids, the elderly and infrastructure.

You can follow the group's Instagram page, @s.p.liondance to keep up with them.