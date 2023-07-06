Normal Anomaly Initiative bringing more resources, representation to Houston's Black queer community

The organization started by creating content to make people in the community more visible.

HOUSTON — Normal Anomaly Initiative, a non-profit in Houston, is working to bring more representation and resources to the Black queer community.

“We are here and we’re normal, whatever normal means," Normal Anomaly Founder Ian L. Haddock said. "We might be an anomaly because of our identity, because of our sexuality, because we don’t identify between the binary, but we’re normal."

The organization started by creating content to make people in the community more visible. Eventually, they shifted their focus to have a bigger impact on the lives of the people they serve. They do that by highlighting the disparities people face and by finding solutions.

“The Normal Anomaly is the response of local activists who love queer joy and want to experience more queer joy through the changing narrative of our people,” said Haddock.

In the two years since they got their non-profit status, Normal Anomaly Initiative has provided more than 500 rides to doctor's appointments and job interviews, they’ve launched 28 businesses, provided more than 150 STI testing kits, and got mpox vaccines to the hardest-to-reach in the community.

Haddock said someone caring about him as a homeless teenager changed the trajectory of his life, so now he’s passionate about doing the same for others.

“I am what it looks like when community invests in community. I know the power of that,” he said.