'You are worthy of love' | Five brave LGBTQ+ Texans give their younger selves advice on coming out

Knowing what you know now, what would you tell yourself on the day you came out? These are their letters to themselves.

DALLAS — For the LGBTQ+ community, the journey of coming out often is a journey of anxiety, uncertainty and exhilaration.

WFAA asked five people to write letters to themselves answering this question: "Knowing what you know now, what would you tell yourself on the day you came out?"

Each shared heartfelt advice about the power of living authentically and the highs and lows that come with beginning this new chapter.

You can watch a compilation piece featuring their letters in the above window. Their full individual letters are below.

We thank each of the participants for their courage and vulnerability.

Ashley Innes (She/her)

Quintin Jones (He/him)

Rafael McDonnell (He/him)

Leslie McMurray (She/her)

Tom Waitschies (He/him)

