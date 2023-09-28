'Hispanic store of the future' | Kroger launches first-of-its-kind store in Houston

Kroger picked Houston to launch its first-ever Hispanic-concept store. The redesign was spearheaded by the first Latina to ever serve as Division President.

HOUSTON — Kroger has been a grocery store go-to in Houston for more than 50 years, but now the grocery chain is doing something it's never done before in the country.

It launched a new Hispanic-concept store aimed specifically at better serving the Latino community in Houston.

"We're very excited about this new format," said Laura Urquiza Gump, president of the Kroger Houston Division.

On the outside, it looks like your typical Kroger. But the store off the Beltway in southeast Houston, they say, is the "Hispanic store of the future."

"Bueno, bonito y barato. And that's our focus," said Urquiza Gump.

Urquiza Gump is the first Latina to serve as Kroger Houston's President. She spearheaded bringing the company's first Hispanic-concept store to life.

"For me, it's very personal because I lived that life, and I want to connect Kroger's strategy around Latinos with what I know as a Latina," said Urquiza Gump.

The redesign began in April of this year, and it debuted just in time for the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"The aguas bar is the diamond ring of the store," said Urquiza Gump.

The juice bar has an array of colorful juices and smoothies. It's one of several exclusive features of the store and it's not found anywhere else in the country.

You'll find over 900 new Hispanic-centric products, fresh ceviche, a wider selection of cheeses and marinated meats. Everywhere you look, you'll see English and Spanish.

"It's a store that has subtle touches," Urquiza Gump said. "When you're shopping, the store speaks to the Latino customer."

Customers like Maria de Leon are taking note.

"We can find everything we need," said de Leon, who's a big fan of the revamped bakery or 'panaderia.'

"You never know if you hit the mark until you see the results," said Urquiza Gump.

And so far, so good. The store is in a neighborhood that is more than 50% Hispanic. Two weeks in, Kroger says it's seen an increase in customer count and sales.

For Urquiza Gump, a Latina executive breaking barriers, lessons learned in this new store will pave the way to better serve Houston's changing demographics.

"Being able to offer something that people can enjoy in total, whether you're Hispanic or not, is really important to us as a company," said Urquiza Gump. "That should be the future for going forward."



Kroger will have competition. H-E-B has two 'Mi Tienda' brand grocery stores here in Houston and there are also several La Michoacana Meat Markets. An array of options is just more proof of Houston's diversity and the power of the growing Hispanic population.