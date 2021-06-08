It's Pride Week in Kemah for the first time ever

T.R.U.E Love Project welcomes everyone to come and support the event, which features several parties and performances.

HOUSTON — LGBTQ+ flags and similar emblems have become a common fixture at businesses as the nation celebrates Pride Month, and now a non-profit organization has brought the cause to Kemah.

Kemah Pride Week runs from Monday, June 7 to Sunday, June 13. It's the first ever large-scale Pride celebration for the modest Texas town.

T.R.U.E Love Project founder Shannan Petersen collaborated with Kemah business owner Colton Trout to organize the weeklong event, which has recruited several business sponsors and volunteers. It's all to build diversity acceptance in the local community and to raise much-needed funds for multiple LGBTQ+ youth charities.

"Pride Week is not just a celebration of our history, but it is a celebration of our youth and where we're going in the future. And kind of just bringing more awareness that we are here in our local communities," one participant said. "We're just celebrating who we are and how far we've come in society."

Organizers welcome everyone to come and support.

Kemah Pride Week features performances at multiple venues, most of which are free although many are restricted to those age 21 and up. Events include a PrideBall and Drag Show at Shot Bar, a Family Day at Cat Scratch Kitchen and a Singles Luau at The Great Kanakas Atomic Tiki Bar. They'll also be performances by the Band Hennessy, Hold on Hollywood and local drag artists Vitamin B and Kimber Devine.

For the businesses participating, those owners are hopeful Pride Week will also bring in more customers.