Houston's Grand Opera celebrates Black artists through melody

The opera company hosted its 4th annual "Giving Voice" concert featuring opera singers and five different Houston-area choirs.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Grand Opera celebrated Black History Month Friday through melody and chorus.

The opera company hosted its 4th annual "Giving Voice" concert featuring opera singers and five different Houston-area choirs who sang a mix of popular songs and spirituals.

The sold-out event was held at the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward and hosted by KHOU 11's Len Cannon.

"Giving Voice" is the brainchild of one of the world's leading opera singers who is pushing to make classical music more diverse.

"This was to reach out to the community, to go into different churches and to connect with civic groups to show them what we do as opera singers to hopefully expand our audience but also let them know we want them to be a very important part of the opera audience and the arts community," said Lawrence Brown.