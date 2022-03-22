Mother-daughter duo with Houston roots create JJ Oliver handbag company

Jamie Scholhamer and her mother, Jodi Oliver, put in the work and are finally reaping the benefits.

HOUSTON — During Women’s History Month, KHOU 11 News is highlighting young entrepreneurs from Houston who are blazing their own trail.

That list includes Houstonian Jamie Scholhamer, who was working as an engineer two years ago when she decided to leave her job and follow her longtime passion.

“I always loved fashion and design,” Scholhamer said.

So, Scholhamer began designing handbags. Her mother, Jodi Oliver, who had been sewing Scholhamer's creations into reality for years, joined her.

“We never found a bag that we loved,” Oliver said. “There was always something wrong ... it either looked good and didn’t function, or it looked terrible and sort-of functioned.”

JJ Olivier was born.

The two got to work with Oliver cutting patterns and sewing prototypes while Scholhamer sketched and sourced leather and hardware.

Scholhamer also began cold-calling manufacturers.

“Reaching out to people and cold calling is difficult. It takes perseverance and a lot of time just trying to get people to call you back,” Scholhamer said.

A manufacturer in New York finally did call back but their handbags were only in production for a few weeks when the pandemic hit. Still, the duo didn’t stop working.

"We used the time to figure out the details – we designed packaging and product cards,” Oliver said.

Production resumed six months later and that’s when the two saw the fruits of their labor.

Scholhamer designed each bag with a signature flounce and they both collaborated on the details of each handbag: a fifth “foot” to keep purse bottoms clean, large and small zipper compartments and a zip closure on every bag.

Both said the small business community in Houston has been a huge support as they work to create a new classic.