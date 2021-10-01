How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Houston | List of events

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

HOUSTON — Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept.15 with a host of events scheduled throughout the month in the Houston area.

Check out the schedule below:

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the stirring Grito ceremony followed by a rousing performance that encompasses the colorful heritage and culture of Mexico. Pasatono has focused its interest and dedication to research, perform, compose and promote of the musical Mixtec culture. All performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free.

When: The screenings are every other Wednesday 8 p.m., now till Oct. 13.

Where: Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston, 3315 Sul Ross St., Houston

A selection of 16 Ibero-American films unify the extensive geography and cultural diversity through a single language: music. Films are offered free of charge, outdoors and with English subtitles. BYOB + Snack. Limited seats, reserve your ticket in advance and if you are not going to use them, please notify within 48 hours before screening. In case of rain, the activity can be rescheduled.

Ukamau y Ké by Andrés Ramírez (Bolivia/Ecuador) Sept. 15

Those Who Come, Will Hear by Simon Plouffe (Canada) Sept. 29

Mara’akame’s Dream by Federico Cecchetti (Mexico) Oct. 13

When: Now through Oct. 17

Where: Holocaust Museum of Houston, 5401 Caroline, Houston

"Withstand: Latinx Art in Times of Conflict" will explore themes of social justice and human rights through 100 artworks of Houston Latinx artists. The multi-media exhibition will be a platform that examines issues that impact the community, fosters dialogue on difficult questions, and ultimately empowers social change through art. Admission is $15 to $19.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, September

Where: MECA, 1900 Kane St., Houston

Blue One Thirty is an American artist and illustrator with Puerto Rican and Dominican roots. Her art is inspired by pop culture.

When: 8 p.m., Sept. 17

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston

Cuban-born and New York-based Pedrito Martinez is a master percussionist and an irrepressible bandleader who has recorded or performed with Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Paquito D’Rivera, Bruce Springsteen and Sting. Pedrito’s Habana Dreams was the #1 Latin Jazz Album in NPR’s Top Jazz Albums of the year and was one of the Boston Globe’s picks for best World Music Album. All performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free.

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 18

Where: Central Green Park in LaCenterra, Cinco Ranch, Texas

Come celebrate and honor the contributions of all Latin American countries at Central Green Park at a family-friendly event. Enjoy Hispanic music and art in an outdoor setting of the park and LaCenterra. Admission is free.

When: 11 a.m., Sept. 29

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston

Experience the world of Ancient Mexico in this multi-disciplinary performance of traditional Aztec dancing, a form of dance that has been done in private rather than public for nearly 40 years in the United States. Featuring the Calmecac Indigenous Organization.

All performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free. Daytime performances are non-ticketed and seating is done on a first come, first served basis. If you are a large school group, please fill out our School Group Attendance Form. The show goes on rain or shine.

When: 7 p.m., Oct. 2

Where: Jones Hall, 3910 Yoakum Blvd, Houston

Fiesta Sinfónica, a Houston Symphony tradition, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a free program featuring the music of Latin America and classical favorites. Conductor Jacomo Bairos leads the orchestra in a program that shines a special spotlight on Cuba with Gershwin’s Cuban Overture and music by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona. Recommended for ages 6 and older.

When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 2 and Oct. 12

Where: The Heritage Society, 1100 Bagby St., Houston

Enjoy a tour of East Downtown with Mister McKinney of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston. Upon your arrival, you will be greeted with a sangria or margarita at the Mexican American Culture in 20th Century Houston Mural by artists Laura López Cano and Jesse Sifuentes. And then, you will hop on an open-air (convertible) bus to enjoy East Downtown’s history and culture. Tickets are on sale for $20, original price $39.95.

When: Oct. 7-10 and Oct. 13-17

Where: Midtown Arts Theatre Center (MATCH), 3400 Main St, Houston

Gente de Teatro, a Hispanic theater performance group, will present Toc Toc de Laurent Baffie at MATCH.

When: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 16

Where: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave., Houston

The Houston Latin American Philharmonic presents its annual “Viva Latin America” to close Hispanic Heritage Month. The concert program includes Tribute to “Los Blanco,” Una Casita Bella, El Milagro de tus Ojos, Bailame, Mi Niña Bonita, and much more. The guest artists for this special concert are: Rafael “El Pollo” Brito, Mauricio Marcone, Mariachi “Los Gallitos,” and super Latin star Nacho. The orchestra is led by maestro Glenn Garrido. Admission is $36 to $95.