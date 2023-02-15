Our Story, Our History: Form of step aerobics make a return at Houston gym

Step aerobics was a huge fitness trend in the late 80s and early 90s, and recently, it got a serious reboot.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — This Black History Month, we're focusing on a nod to fun and fitness while prioritizing African-American women's health and well-being with a return to a throwback workout and the importance of community.

Both come together at HerTurf, a Black-owned and operated southwest Houston gym for (mostly) women.

Step aerobics was a huge fitness trend in the late 80s and early 90s, and recently, it got a serious reboot. Now, it's back, but with a new twist according to HerTurf's Destinee Powell. Powell calls it Vibes Step. It's fancy footwork combined with freestyle dance and it takes focus to follow the choreography.

About half the women warm up with a weight training class first. Laritta Norseweather took both classes and shares the hesitation she had to take the class.

"This is one of the first times I started coming to the step classes because I've been so intimidated," Norseweather said.

"You may come in intimidated, but you're going to leave empowered," Powell said.

Powell leads most of the classes and she encourages women of color to follow through with working out while uplifting one another.

"When you have a community, you're more prone to show up," Powell said.

Ladies continue to show up for classes and they show out. Members said they feed off the energy of one another and form bonds beyond the gym. It's a source of pride for Powell.

"A lot of my girls, they go on trips together, they buy houses from each other, they hang out. Even when I'm watching their Instagram stories, I'm, like, 'You didn't invite me? I'm the reason y'all are together,'" Powell said.

The ladies are in step together now in friendship, fitness and feeling good. It's a total vibe.