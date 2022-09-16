Fiesta Patrias International Parade canceled over worry of violence

The board said it decided it is “still too violent for gathering crowds” and the parade has too many crowds making it difficult to provide sufficient security.

HOUSTON — Organizers of the Fiesta Patrias International Parade announced Friday the event will be canceled this year.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Fiestas Patrias International Parade for this year,” the Board of Directors said in a statement.

The board said it decided it is “still too violent for gathering crowds” and the parade has too many crowds making it difficult to provide sufficient security.

Fiesta Patrias International Parade started as a small idea by Judge Armando V. Rodriguez and grew into an international celebration of the city’s diversity, pride of rich culture, great heritage and the many contributions of Hispanic people in our country.

Follow news and trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for KHOU Morning News and Breaking News emails.

Rodriguez was the first Hispanic judge in Houston and Harris County. He retired as Justice of the Peace for Harris County in Precinct 6 in 2018 after 45 years on the bench.

Eight countries commemorate their independence at this time, including Belize, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.

KHOU 11 is working to find out if the parade will be rescheduled and more information about this year’s cancellation.