Doctor makes sure children in Vietnam and Houston get a head start in life

Houston has the fourth largest Vietnamese community in the nation, but it wasn't always so diverse.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 News celebrates Houston's diversity and Asian-American Pacific Islander heritage this month.

Dr. Lucy Nguyen came to Houston as a young girl. Her family were refugees from Vietnam rescued from a small boat in the ocean by U.S. military forces. They were first stationed at a military base in Kansas before a Texas homebuilder sponsored their move to Houston.

Dr. Nguyen attended Houston area public schools before attending medical school and achieving her ultimate dream of becoming a medical doctor. It's something she doesn't take for granted, especially her early education.

In Vietnam, students must pay tuition to attend school. It's not practical for most families.

Dr. Nguyen's parents founded the nonprofit organization Abandoned Little Angels to help children in Vietnam afford and attend school.

Abandoned Little Angels has built nine schools and several orphanages in Vietnam. They also work to provide meals and necessities for children in a safe and caring environment.

Their mission extends to their hometown of Houston. Abandoned Little Angels helps children in Houston's underserved communities regardless of their background.