Meet Denise Pullen, the woman who's shined shoes at the Houston Rodeo for nearly 20 years

"Nothing like a shiny pair of boots to change your life," said Denise Pullen, the owner of Classic Shine.

HOUSTON — It's Women's History Month and we're highlighting a woman working in a male-dominated business for nearly 20 years at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Pullen and her team turn those work boots into church boots.

"I love it because every time someone sits in your chairs it's a different story," said Pullen. "There are no two stories the same."

Two years ago, those stories stopped, but Denise didn't.

"Because that's what you have to do in life," said Pullen. "You must get up. You have to show up and you have to ask for the business."

The business behind boots runs deeper than any pocketbook.

"A well-dressed man always has shiny shoes or boots," said Greer Patton, a Classic Shine customer.

"Just gives you a little more confidence," said Eddie Deeds, another customer.

Whether you're on the big stage or just roaming the halls at the rodeo, Pullen says everyone should shine.

"Nellup is my last name spelled backward," said Pullen. "Sometimes in life, if you do things backward it turns out to be a forward-thinking way."

As people move forward, the woman who's been shining shoes at the rodeo since 2003 couldn't be happier.

"We're back and we're shining bright at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," said Pullen.