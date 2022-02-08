Sweet way to celebrate Black History Month

The Dessert Gallery has launched a new line of cookies to celebrate Black Houstonians for their contributions to the community.

HOUSTON — Some prominent Houstonians are being honored by the Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe during Black History Month.

The honorees include Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, civil rights activist Rev. Bill Lawson, KHOU 11 Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan, and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

"This cookie campaign hopes to educate Houstonians on the amazing Black changemakers right in their own backyards, while showing appreciation for the incredible honorees," Dessert Gallery representatives said.