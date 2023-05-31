Our Story, Our History: The role of meditation in Asian culture

There are meditation centers all over Houston where classes are open to people of all faith backgrounds.

HOUSTON — Mindfulness is a tool that helps people manage anxiety and stress, but the practice of meditation dates back thousands of years in Asia.

For Buddhists, it is a spiritual practice.

“Meditation for us is not just about calming down the mind, which is something everyone wants to pursue. Meditation to us is the way to enlighten the mind so we can achieve true wisdom,” said Jian Tan with the Chung Tai Zen Center of Houston.

Buddhist meditation began in India and then spread to China. It eventually spread throughout Asia and the rest of the world.

More than 2,000 years later, it’s still a daily practice at Chung Tai Zen Center in Houston.

“We need to deal with our lives nowadays. People are very busy. We are facing a lot of challenges. After one week of working hard, it's worthwhile to come here for two hours,” said Jian Tan

He says meditation is a tool to gain a better understanding of the self.

Kadampa Meditation Center is in Montrose. They offer classes focused on Buddhist meditation or more universal meditations for love, patience, or compassion.

“For example, myself and the other teachers in the US, we’re familiar with American lifestyle and culture. We can show how there’s no difference in integrating wisdom and culture into our heart and life and living right here in Houston,” said Gen Wangpo, Kadampa Meditation Center Houston

He says there’s a reason the practice of meditation has been steadily growing in popularity all over the world for thousands of years - changing your mind can change your life for the better.