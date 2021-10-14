Taste & Tradition | How to make Spanish gazpacho from BCN Houston

Restaurant chef Luis Roger shares his version of the popular soup for Hispanic Heritage Month.

HOUSTON — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're sharing dishes and recipes from some of Houston's favorite restaurants.

Our final recipe is for gazpacho, a popular vegetable soup from Spain that's served cold. Chef Luis Roger from BCN Taste & Tradition tops the dish with small cubes of watermelon, mango, and papaya. He also adds watermelon into his gazpacho mix. Chef Luis says, "It's a healthy refreshingly cool dish perfect for a hot summer day." So for Texas, it's a perfect dish almost year-round!

FRESH FRUIT GAZPACHO WITH BASIL | Serves 8

GAZPACHO

2 kilos ripe roma tomatoes (sliced in quarters)

500 grams seedless watermelon (cut in cubes)

30 grams sherry vinegar

25 grams sea salt

200 grams white onion (diced)

200 grams green bell pepper (diced)

160 grams cherries (diced)

100 grams extra virgin olive oil

In blender, mix all ingredients except for olive oil, blend until liquid. Strain and return to blender. Add olive oil and blend for 4 seconds. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve. (Important to serve very cool)

GARNISH

8 watermelon cubes (small cut)

8 papaya cubes (small cut)

8 mango cubes (small cut)

32 small basil leaves

Extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt flakes

Fresh ground pepper