Balikbayan boxes help Filipino-Americans connect with family back home

Freedom Cargo in Houston ships hundreds of these boxes each week. They're often filled with clothes, food, sweets and other gifts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Balikbayan boxes were invented more than 40 years ago when an influx of Filipino workers came to the United States. Now, they've become a cherished part of Filipino culture.

The boxes started out as a way to send goods back home tax free.

Aurea Jensen spends week filling up her boxes, each item purchased with a specific family member in mind.

"The literal translation of balikbayan box is 'returning to one's country," Jensen said.

Freedom Cargo in Houston ships hundreds of these boxes each week. They're often filled with clothes, food, sweets and other gifts.

The company's owner, Joel Bamba, was born in the Philippines.

"The first balikbayan box I received was when I was 10 years old. It came from my mom," he said.

His mom came to the U.S. to work and earn money for her family.

When you receive a balikbayan box in the Philippines, people know it comes from abroad. It comes from the heart, hard work," Bamba said.

He says he's honored to be a sender now, helping connect so many families who live so far apart.

Jensen said she sends one or two boxes every month.

"I can't physically be there to tell them how much I love them and give them a hug. At least with the balikbayan box, they know I'm thinking about them," she said.