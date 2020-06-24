Tip of the Cap: Watch HISD graduations online

HOUSTON — It's been a difficult year to be a student. And it's been especially tough on seniors. But even in the midst of a pandemic, they managed to finish their coursework and graduate. And we want to celebrate all of our graduates.
Below you'll find links to HISD valedictorian addresses and photos of graduates. Congratulations all and we know you're going to do great things!
- Heights High School
- Houston Math Science & Tech
- Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
- South Early College High School
- Texas Connections Academy
- Washington HS
- Westbury HS
- Worthing HS
- Bellaire High School
- Carnegie High School
- Challenge Early College High School
- DeBakey High School
- East Early College High School
- Eastwood Academy High School
- Energy HS
- E-Stem HS
- Furr HS
- Houston Academy International
- High School for Law and Justice
- Jane Long Academy
- Jones HS
- Kashmere HS
- Lamar HS
- Leland YMCPA
- Liberty HS
- Madison HS
- Middle College Felix Fraga @ HCC
- Milby HS
- N. Houston ECHS
- North Forest HS
- Northside HS
- Scarborough HS
- Sharpstown HS
- Sharpstown International HS
- Sterling Aviation Early College High School
- Waltrip HS
- Wheatley HS
- Wisdom HS
- Yates HS
- Young Women's College Prep Academy