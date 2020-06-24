x
Tip of the Cap: Watch HISD graduations online

Join us in celebrating our high school graduates!

HOUSTON — It's been a difficult year to be a student. And it's been especially tough on seniors. But even in the midst of a pandemic, they managed to finish their coursework and graduate.  And we want to celebrate all of our graduates. 

Below you'll find links to HISD valedictorian addresses and photos of graduates.  Congratulations all and we know you're going to do great things!

For more valedictorian speeches, check KHOU.com/TipOfTheCap

 