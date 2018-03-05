GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro, North Carolina pastor is asking for help finding the owner of a wedding dress he found behind his church after the tornado hit a few weeks ago.

Pastor Lester Woodard of Living Hope Missionary Baptist Church found the dress in the woods, wrapped around a tree.

"I took it down and I looked at it and it was not torn, it was just like it came out of the store," Pastor Woodard explains.

Woodard took time out of his busy schedule to get the dress dry-cleaned. He's been trying to figure out how to get in touch with the owner and has no idea where to start searching.

"I'm surprised and I want whoever owns it, I want them to have it," he said.

Pastor Woodard is working hard to reunite the dress with its owner despite all he lost in the tornado. His church, which he founded 18 years ago, had part of its roof ripped off. They can no longer meet there for services and he's not sure how much repairs will cost or when they'll get done.

"If God brings you to something, he’ll bring you out of something," Pastor Woodard says. "So why would we worry?"

And he thinks he found the dress for a reason.

"I give out before I give up. It’s not a time to give up."

