HOUSTON — On Tuesday, January 28, Great Day Host Deborah Duncan sat down with Wendy Moreland and Karen Ross from Passages for Women. Passages for Women is a residential treatment facility that helps local women battle drug & alcohol addiction as well as mental health issues.

Residents live in a communal setting while attending counseling sessions and learning to take care of themselves. The facility strives to help residents develop skills to return to a normal life through a holistic recovery program.

The programs Boots & Bling Fundraiser takes place today at the Junior League of Houston from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. For more information, visit passagesforwomen.com