PASADENA, Texas — The 7-year-old honorary Freeport Police officer fighting terminal cancer will be at the White House Saturday.

Abigail Arias and her family are invited guests of the U.S. Secret Service.

Officer Abigail’s next move trumps being an honorary Freeport Police officer and Texas Ranger. The Secret Service invited her to tour the West Wing this weekend.

For the child with terminal cancer and more than 18,000 Facebook fans helping her live out her dreams, it is enough to make those who love Abigail most smile and cry at the same time.

“I think it’s the pinnacle of everything we’ve gone through,” Rueben Arias said. “She’s getting to live a lifetime. That’s what we see it as. These are lifetime experiences. There are people out there that don’t get to experience the things she’s been able to.”

“I just want her to be happy and to smile and she will,” said Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey. “Her faith is strong. Things are going to get better.”

Abigail only thinks positively.

“I am doing very well,” she said. “The cancer is getting better.”

Doctors see cancer growing in Arias’ lungs, Rueben Arias said. Last month, Abigail started a three-phase trial drug and chemotherapy. The chemo is more intense than any of the 80 rounds she experienced in two years of previous treatment.

The relentless girl who always walked out of Texas Children’s Hospital now needs help.

“I’ve had to either carry her or bring her out in a wheelchair to go home,” Rueben Arias said. “It was hard. It’s been hard.”

Abigail will complete phase two of her new treatment Monday. Later in the week, doctors will scan her body. If they do not see progress, Abigail’s parents will look for another solution to deliver the miracle for which they pray, Rueben Arias said.

For now, his daughter is focused on living out her latest dream.

“I am hoping to see the president and first lady,” Abigail said.

“As a parent, this is what we do,” her father said. “We stay strong. We keep our faith. We believe in God. But man, what an honor it’s been to be on the journey with her.”

RELATED COVERAGE

Nevada girl's lemonade stand in Freeport raises $3,000 for injured police officers

Officer Abigail starts foundation to help other kids with cancer

Video: Officer Abigail by Freeport PD chief's side as he kisses a llama after losing a bet