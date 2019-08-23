SUGAR LAND, Texas — Have you spent majority of your time at Houston bars looking for someone romantic?

Well, we are here to tell you you’re in the wrong city. But don’t fret. Just head about 20 minutes southwest to Sugar Land and you may find the man or woman of your dreams.

According to EliteSingles.com, Sugar Land has the fifth most romantic singles in the U.S and the most romantic singles in Texas.

EliteSingles said they looked at random, anonymous data from 150,000 singles registered with their site to come up with this study.

“In particular, we looked at responses to the statement, ‘I bring romance to my relationships.’ The more strongly people agreed with this statement, the more romantic they were deemed to be,” the website said.

The most romantic city went to Boynton Beach in Florida and coming in second is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The number three spot went to Cypress, California and St. Cloud, Minnesota came in at number four.

To see the top 25 list, click here.

