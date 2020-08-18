NATURE'S GYMS: Sheldon Lake State Park in NE Houston

The park offers a 360-degree perspective from the John Jacob Observation Tower.

HOUSTON — My first impression of Sheldon Lake State Park is that it's all so green and lush. From the gardens to the trails to the ponds, it's full of life.

Shout out to #HTownRush viewer Loni, who suggested on my Facebook page that I should check out this park. She also shared it's one of her kids' favorite spots to explore.

Right off the parking lot, there's a large pond, which is clearly used to having a bit more water in it, for catch-and-release fishing. You could just stop right there and soak it all up, but then you'd miss out on the trails that wind around the park's 28 naturalized ponds, prairie and wetland habitats.

Alligator warnings are everywhere. I saw one myself, but I wasn't fast enough to get it on video. Just be on the lookout.

The park also offers a 360-degree perspective from the John Jacob Observation Tower. Since the park is in northeast Houston, you can see downtown, the ship channel and even IAH.

It's a really unique way to see the city we call home from a state park right in our backyard.