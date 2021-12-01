NATURE'S GYM: Terry Hershey Hike & Bike Trail

With more than 12 miles of trails along Buffalo Bayou, there's plenty of space to burn off that "pandemic 15."

HOUSTON — Since I started doing Nature’s Gym, I have heard from so many of you that you love the Terry Hershey Hike & Bike Trail, so I went to check it out.

If you want to log some miles, this trail is a must. It follows Buffalo Bayou for a total of 12 miles and connects to other trails, giving you an opportunity to spend as much or as little time as you want out here.

I started kind of in the middle -- off Dairy Ashford -- and took the Robin Trail on the south side of the bayou. Lots of trees and shade, which would be nice on a hot day, but the paved path doesn’t last all that long. You can keep going on the Robin Loop or head into the forest for a hike.

Flipping up to the north side of the bayou, you'll find Quail Trail B between Kirkwood and Dairy Ashford. It’s a popular place!

If you’re walking or running on the pavement, make sure you keep an eye out for cyclists.

There are a lot of them on the trail and, while they’re supposed to only go 10 miles an hour, I’m not sure everyone’s following the new rule.

Still, it’s a great place to explore and burn off some of those pounds you may have added during the pandemic.