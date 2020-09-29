NATURE'S GYM: Edith L. Moore Nature Sanctuary

Explore the forest, walk along the Rummel Creek or just sit and watch the ponds. It’s an incredibly peaceful getaway.

HOUSTON — You can feel it in the air: fall is here! That means it's the perfect time to get out and explore all the greenspaces Houston has to offer.

This week's Nature's Gym recommendation came from an #HTownRush viewer on Twitter, who pointed me toward the Edith L. Moore Nature Sanctuary off Beltway 8 and Memorial Drive.

First, a note: when you visit, park at the church next door. There's an entrance right off the parking lot. (More info here.)

I went on Saturday, which is a popular day for the sanctuary. While there’s plenty of traffic on the trails, you can still find yourself walking on your own for minutes at a time. Explore the forest, walk along the Rummel Creek or just sit and watch the ponds. It’s an incredibly peaceful getaway.

Edith L Moore donated her 17 acres back in 1975 to ensure her woods would be cared for and appreciated as much as when she lived here. The property even includes a log cabin she and her husband built back in 1932.

The Houston Audubon Society turned the forest into an urban space for native plants and animals to thrive. Your pictures show it’s working: you can spot rabbits, snakes, frogs, armadillos and, of course, plenty of birds.

It can be easy to get lost in the beauty of it all, so keep an eye on the maps along the way. And, as tempting as it may be to veer off the trail, remember that’s animal habitat that needs to be preserved so we can keep visiting the sanctuary for years to come.