NATURE'S GYM: Cullinan Park

With 750 acres, two lakes and miles of trails, Sugar Land's Cullinan Park has tons of space to explore.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — We can find all kinds of reasons to stay inside these days: many of us are working from home, kids are going to school at home and, hey, we have air-conditioning at home. But if you look for them, we have plenty of reasons to get outside too.

This week's suggestion came from #HTownRush viewer Leslie, who reached out on Facebook.

"I want to tell you about Cullinan Park," she shared. "The nature trails are very quiet. It’s a very calm place to visit. Hope you’ll find the time to go!"

I did this past Saturday and ... Wow!

Right off the parking lot, you can start at the trailhead on foot, bikes or even hoverboards.

Maybe you're like me and the water snags your attention first. In that case, take a walk along the boardwalk so you can check out White Lake. You can also climb the observation tower, which gives you an excellent vantage point to watch for things like water birds and even the occasional alligator.

Cullinan Park is off Highway 6, just north of US 90. It's open from dawn until dusk and it's free!