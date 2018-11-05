TOWN OF TONAWANDA, New York - As we celebrate Mother's Day, one New York state mom's story might make others pause and think about the parts of motherhood that are most important.

Town of Tonawanda mother of six, Kim Vaillancourt, puts it all in perspective.

Kim and her husband Phil, who had two children of their own, adopted 3 young girls in December 2015, and just days later she was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma, a rare and incurable form of brain cancer. At the same time, Kim was pregnant. She chose to put off chemo and radiation to protect her unborn son.

Doctors only gave Kim about a year to live, and that was two and a half years ago. Her latest scans have showed while the brain tumors are still there, they're not growing.

Kim knows she's on borrowed time, and that certainly changes the way she lives her life, and cares for her beautiful children. She says she has no complaints.

"Each day is different. I have days where I'm laid up and I can't do anything. Then I have great days that I'm walking around doing the stairs a lot," said Kim.

She also shops, makes meals and balances the checkbook.

"She does a great job with all of that. She's slowly taking on tasks and getting to feel like a mom again. To me it's a miracle that she's still here," said Phil.

Kim said she's thankful God put so many people in her life that are so supportive, including her parents, sisters, friends and in-laws. She's especially grateful for their full-time nanny, Kim Fenzel.

"They're such a young beautiful family and under these circumstances it is difficult at times but I feel it's a privilege to be able to help, because that's what we're all here for, to help each other," said Fenzel.

Kim said she used to be very controlling, but this illness has taught her to ease up.

"I was so focused on what I needed to do and not focused on showing my emotions and my love to them," she said. "I love being a mom to Ryan. He's just so smart. He's constantly challenging my thinking and my thought process. I love being a mom to Hailey. She is just so full of love. It just pours out of her. I love being a mom to Kamila because she's in the stage where she's challenging everything and asking so many questions and I love that. I love being able to help her and guide her. I love being a mom to Josie because she's so determined. I love being a mom to Chalie because she's funny. She just makes us laugh. I love being a mom to Wyatt because he's just so full of joy. I think he brings more to me than I do to him."

Kim has this message for other moms:

"God is good. Count on Him. He gives you your children and he gives you the love to love them. Love, patience, gentleness, kindness, understanding, just love- those are the things that are important."

Kim goes for her next scans on May 16. 2 On Your Side will keep you updated on the results. When asked if the family wants or needs anything, Kim said yes- just more prayers.

Words of encouragement and cards of well wishes can be sent to family spokesperson Jenna Koch at Jennahrkoch@gmail.com or to Jenna Koch, 431 Adam St. Tonawanda, NY 14150.

To donate to the Vaillancourt Family's Go Fund Me page, click here.

