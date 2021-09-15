Mexican Independence Day | Celebration of freedom, culture

Often confused with Cinco De Mayo, Día de la Independencia celebrates Mexico's freedom from Spain and is recognized on September 16.

HOUSTON — Every year on September 16, Mexico celebrates its Independence Day (Día de la Independencia) a day where Mexicans gather to celebrate their country's freedom from Spanish rule.

Mexico officially declared independence on Sept. 27, 1821. However, Spain wouldn't recognize it as an independent nation until December 1836. In fact, Spain tried to reconquer Mexico again, but failed.

It is one of Mexico's most important holidays.

It's not Cinco de Mayo

For awhile now, Cinco de Mayo has been labeled as Mexican Independence Day. But May 5 is to commemorate Mexican army's unlikely victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Mexico was seeking freedom from the Spaniards after being forced into slavery for 300 years

After years in which Spain dominated Mexico, around midnight on September 16, 1810, the war against Spain was declared.

Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla was leader of the Mexican War

It is believed Father Hidalgo rallied the town people of Dolores, Guanajuato on September 15. According to Gobierno de Estado de Mexico, September 16, 1810, is when Father Miguel Hidalgo gave his speech known as "El Grito de Dolores."

"El Grito de Dolores"

Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla launched the war supported by a troop of Native Americans and peasants, under the original cry, "Viva la Virgen de Guadalupe, muerte al mal gobierno, abajo los gachupines."

Father Miguel Hidalgo was taken prisoner and killed in 1811.

Father Miguel Hidalgo was a traitor to Spain. He was captured and killed. The war went on for 11 more years after his death until victory was declared for the Mexicans.

Right after the dissolution, another army had already emerged to continue the fight commanded by Jose Maria Morelos, a student of Father Miguel Hidalgo in the Colegio de San Nicolas.

Ignacio Allende, Mariano Abasolo and others also helped lead the movement — just to name a few.

You don't have to live in Mexico to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

There are many communities around the world that celebrate this day. So, if you are Mexican or not, anyone is invited to celebrate and join the fiesta.