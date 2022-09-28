'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring

K2 meter in hand, digital anchor Brandi Smith visited a few of Spring's spookiest sites.

SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings.

"It’s been – can’t believe it – six and a half years," said Angela Miller, co-owner of Trilogy Brew, about how long it's been since she moved her business into 417 Gentry St. "I’ve definitely had employees who have heard things."

The building is historic and, reportedly, haunted.

"Trilogy Brew has actually earned itself the nickname of 'Trilogy Boo,'" said Karen Miller, no relation to Angela. "That’s because this building is actually very, very haunted. It’s one of the most active buildings in Old Town Spring."

The Old Town Spring Ghost Walk owner and guide said she likes to invite people to "walk with the dead." At Trilogy Brew, they can walk with the Kaplan family.

"Sadly, a lot of the Kaplan family got hit with Spanish flu and passed away in the upstairs of this building," Karen said. "The little boy Henry is very active in here."

She added that his favorite toy is a stuffed Bugs Bunny, which often moved around overnight, disappearing and reappearing.

"A couple days ago, he showed up on the coffee table over there," said Angela.

As for little Henry's dad, Karen said he mostly stays upstairs.

"Mr. Kaplan is really grumpy, as the owners will tell you," she said. "If they do not close the doors upstairs, he will close them. You’ll hear them slamming."

That’s just the beginning of the tour and the stories that haunt Old Town Spring.

"The whole place is active," said Karen.

K2 meter in hand, she took KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith to a few of the spookiest sites.

"If that little light goes to red, instead of you checking the ghosts out, something’s checking you out," Karen warned.

Watch the full tour in the video above.