Spooky Spaces: Creepy Hollow Haunted House

Not brave enough for the haunted houses? Not a problem at Creepy Hollow. You can get a grounds pass that lets you explore the whole area.

ROSHARON, Texas — Want to go to the top haunt in the country? It’s right in Houston's backyard. The Haunted House Association says Creepy Hollow Haunted House is the best in the country.

"We have three main attractions: The Dark Woods, Pitch Black, which is basically a clown house, then we have 288 Scare Factory," said Samhain, one of the Creepy Hollow characters you can run into during a visit.

Along with the three haunts, this place is a full spooky experience.

"You can stay as long as you want. Until we say you can’t," Samhain said.

Stay to check out the fire dancers or aerial performers, watch the freak show or visit the World of Oddities.

"The Oddities Museum was just completely revamped," Samhain said. "They installed a bunch of new stuff over there."

There’s a whole concourse of booths and shops to keep visitors entertained in between haunts.

"All that goes on the entirety of the night," Samhain shared.

"After that, if you’re like, hey, I want to buy for the rest of the haunts, you can do that too," Samhain said.

Digital anchor Brandi Smith and her 15-year-old daughter braved the 288 Scare Factory. You can watch how that went in the video above.

"(It features) creatures were affected by various chemicals being spilled and have thus mutated and morphed into all sorts of nightmarish creatures," Samhain said. "All ages are welcome. We do not pay for therapy, though."

Another note: Creepy Hollow is a full-contact haunt.

"We can touch you – within reason, obviously," Samhain said. "I’ve seen people get picked up and carried away. That freaks people out. My favorite thing personally is I like to eat people’s hair. No one likes that."