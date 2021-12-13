Pecan Grove man takes Christmas decorations to the next level

Chris Kalvert has about 50 inflatables and more than 30,000 lights donning his Pecan Grove home. He says it takes him about a month to set up every year.

PECAN GROVE, Texas — Talk about getting into the spirit!

Chris Kalvert is known in his parts as the "Clark Griswold of Pecan Grove."

Kalvert said he's been going all out since 2015. His decorations take up two yards and include about 50 inflatables and more than 30,000 lights.

He said it takes him about a month to get everything set up at his home on Alma Court in Pecan Grove.

Kalvert said he has loved decorating since he was a child growing up in New Orleans.