Living large in a tiny home

We visited a Houston-area tiny home community to find out what the buzz is all about.

There’s a reason shows like Tiny House Nation, Tiny House Hunters and Tiny Paradise are so popular. The idea of downsizing — of getting rid of all that junk that’s cluttering your house — appeals to a lot of people.

For a house to be considered a tiny home, it must have fewer than 400 square feet. There are small homes out there, including this kit marketed by Home Depot, but at 820 square feet, it’s not technically tiny.

Tiny home living :

"People are pleasantly surprised what they find inside a tiny home," says Mark Agnew.

In addition to being the property sales specialist at Majestic Hills Tiny Home Community in Willis, he also lives there.

"You gain back quality time in your life because you don’t spend a lot of time cleaning your home because it’s 400 square feet," Agnew says. "We can clean our house in 20 minutes."

You won't find any mini furniture or folding futons in these homes.

"You can actually have a real dining table, an outdoor living space. Some of them hold a king-sized bed," says Georgette Freels, Majestic Hills' co-owner and designer.

The homes at Majestic Hills have space for a full sofa in the living room, a wet bar and a full walk-in shower, among other features. Designs can highlight different priorities in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom or entertaining space depending on your needs.