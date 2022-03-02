HIDDEN GEM: Lucky Land Amusement Park

The Chinese amusement park features a Panda Village, Kung Fu statues, a garden of happy Buddhas, as well as models of the Forbidden City and the Terracotta Army.

HOUSTON — It’s easy to tell that Lucky Land, a Chinese amusement park in North Houston, is Nida Lee's passion.

"We started about 2014," she says.

That's when she and her husband began assembling her dream. What used to be Forbidden Gardens in Katy was shutting down.

"I just said, ‘This is a treasure. I have to save it,'" says Lee.

So she did, hauling many of the items to a two-acre plot off Airline Road.

"To have them alive again," Lee explains. "We have all kinds of happiness, no matter how old you are, you will enjoy it here."

The adventure at Lucky Land begins before you really even walk through the gates with several 3D rooms, places where you can take photos and really stretch your imagination.

Beyond the gate, you can hop on a rickshaw for a quick roll around the park to see the Panda Village, Kung Fu statues, a garden of happy Buddhas, as well as models of the Forbidden City and the Terracotta Army.

"They see all the culture that’s from another side of the world," says Lee. "I believe if people know the culture, like if you know your neighbor, you know how they do, how they’re living, then you can be friends."

Her message may be more important now than ever before. For Lee, Lucky Land is a way to connect with her Houston neighbors and for those neighbors to learn a little bit about the rich history of her culture.

"I come here every day and I’m so happy and excited," she says. "I am so proud."

You can find more information about hours and admission here.

