Spooky Spaces: Horror Trails Haunted Drive-Thru

HOUSTON — The haunt out at 1415 Almeda Genoa Rd. doesn’t look like other Houston-area haunted houses because it is Horror Trails Haunted Drive-Thru.

"The ONLY haunted drive-thru in Houston, Texas," said co-owner Delnitra Woods.

She and her husband BJ moved here from Louisiana about three years ago.

"We just love Halloween," Delnitra said. "Love the Halloween season. Love everything about it."

As a family of six, they know going to traditional haunted houses can be expensive.

"My husband actually had the idea: why don’t we try a haunted drive-thru?" said Delnitra.

They, along with Delnitra's mother Charlene, opened Horror Trails in 2021 (at a different location) offering families – or just big groups of friends – a way to get boos within their budget. Admission here is $30 per vehicle, not per person.

BJ said one of the most common question asked is, 'How scary can a haunted drive-thru really be?'

"We’ll stand at the gate and count the seconds to the first scream," he laughed, knowing it doesn't take long.

This year's theme is 'At the Movies,' so iconic movie murderers such as Michael Myers, Jason and Freddy Krueger will sneak up for a scream.

"We have 10 different haunt scenes you can drive through," said Delnitra.

The setting is made even spookier just by the property itself. Its 3.5 acres are filled with trees and all the nighttime noises that come along with them, putting you perfectly on edge for what’s around that next turn.

"The sound of screams is music to our ears," Delnitra said.