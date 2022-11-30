First stop on our Living in the 'Lone Star: Holiday Home Edition' -- Rosharon

KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith shows the spirit of the Duke Family home in Rosharon.

ROSHARON, Texas — The holiday season is here and for the second year in a row, we’re showing off decorated homes across the Houston area. It’s our Living in the Lone Star: Holiday Homes Edition. For five consecutive Wednesdays, digital anchor Brandi Smith will take you to a home decked out for the holidays.

For the first week, we’re taking you to Rosharon for the Duke Family Christmas home. Here's a preview. Check back on this page or watch KHOU 11 News at 6 p.m. for an extended cut of the Duke's home all lit up!