HIDDEN GEM: Bandista

The speakeasy inside Four Seasons Houston is hidden behind a bookshelf off Toro Toro.

HOUSTON — It’s a getaway right in the center of the city: The Four Seasons.

"The hotel has gone through a tremendous renovation over the past five years," said general manager Tom Segesta. "We wanted to create a downtown destination."

That destination now includes Top Golf suites, a steakhouse, a bar and something extra special.

"Bandista is a speakeasy here at the hotel, hidden behind a bookshelf," Segesta shared. "We’ve created this bar that allows you to escape when you’re in here."

Once inside, explore the lounge’s cozy corners and shadowy sofas or pull up to the bar.

"We have special fried mushrooms. You get a welcome drink when you’re here: sparkling wine along with a little bitters," said Segesta.

Bandista isn't a place you visit to order your standard wine or gin and tonic. Here, Segesta says, you come to order a special cocktail off the menu.

"It’s a cocktail laboratory. Alana, our lead bartender, has created these cocktails. One of a kind. You won’t have them anywhere else. The freshest ingredients. A really unique experience," Segesta said.

If you’re feeling adventurous, ask for Dealer’s Choice.

"For Dealer’s Choice, Alana will ask you a few questions. You’ll talk about some of the things you like, like an Old Fashioned or a bourbon, something with smoke," said Segesta. "She’ll create it for you. It will be a unique drink you’ve never had before."

That's just another layer to a truly unique experience tucked away in the hotel.