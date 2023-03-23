HIDDEN GEM: Evergirl Vintage

Owner Dawn Bell has been traveling the world and collecting vintage clothing and accessories since the 1980s.

HOUSTON — Just walking into the lobby of 201 Roberts is like stepping back in time, but if you want to go even further, you have to visit Evergirl Vintage.

"It’s been a life-long journey for me," said owner Dawn Bell. "I started collecting when I was 15 years old back in the ‘80s in New Orleans."

In the years since, Bell traveled the world.

"We lived in Scotland and London and I was able to collect the entire time," she explained. "Just amassed a really huge collection, housed it and archived it in a warehouse in the Heights for many years."

Bell worked as a stylist, so she’d occasionally use her own unique pieces for shoots – even at one point getting a call from the style team at the show Mad Men.

"I’m just a big fan of the show, so it was kind of a personal thrill," said Bell.

When she decided it was time to downsize her massive collection, she opened Evergirl Vintage.

"It’s been such a rewarding experience for me to actually see what pieces people resonate with and the happiness it brings them," Bell said. "You know, clothes transform people. The fact that I can be part of that journey makes me have a full heart."

Clothes in the boutique range from the '30s through the '60s (Bell's favorite) and '70s.

"They’re all hand-picked, hand-curated, the highest quality vintage that’s really rare and hard to find now," said Bell.

She admits parting with pieces can be bittersweet, but Bell insisted she loves when someone truly connects with one of her dresses, coats, scarves or jewelry.

"It makes me feel like somebody gets me. I have sacrificed quite a bit to have such a large collection. I still have, like, three warehouses full of stuff," she said. "When someone comes in and has that experience, that’s the experience I have when I first find a piece."

As of April 1, all the racks will be back in Bell's private collection, but you can still shop them by visiting the Evergirl Vintage Instagram account.