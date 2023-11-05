HIDDEN GEM: POST Houston's Skylawn

The mini-city that is POST Houston includes a market full of restaurants and retailers, 713 Music Hall and a rooftop getaway.

HOUSTON — The building that used to house the main distribution headquarters for USPS Houston operations -- including the warehouse, distribution and administrative tower -- is now POST Houston.

"When Lovett acquired the property a few years ago, we started just exploring possibilities of ‘What could this giant building become?'" said Adam Williams, a designer at Lovett Commercial.

The answer: a mini-city with a POST Market, featuring restaurants and retailers, 713 Music Hall and a rooftop getaway called Skylawn.

"When we came up onto this roof, it was in pretty bad shape. None of this lush greenery was here. But we looked across the skyline and said, ‘Oh, my gosh. There’s not a view like this anywhere else in the city. We have to take advantage of this,'" Williams said. "Part of the first kind of design discussion was how do you bring people up on this roof? How do you make it open and accessible to the public, that’s not just another closed-off office building?"

The Lovett team created Skylawn, which stretches five acres across the roof and includes Skyfarm, an organic farm, and event spaces, like The Outpost.

"You can enjoy the landscape. Hang out on the lawn. Read a book," said Williams.

Social media is full of photos taken at Skylawn, all of them featuring that stunning skyline. If you need more incentive to visit, POST Houston’s event calendar includes free Zuma classes, live DJs, concerts and more.

"I would love people to take away a sense of ownership and pride that this is open for them. This is their city," Williams said. "Not to get too cheesy, but it’s us giving back and saying, ‘This is a place for all of Houston, our visitors, everybody, to come and enjoy our city and see what we’re about in Houston.’"

The project forges new ground, using blueprints from the past as a guide to create a space for the future.

"As someone who lives a short bike ride away, this is my favorite place in Houston, even if I wasn’t part of the team who helped make it," smiled Williams.

The cost to visit Skylawn: $0.