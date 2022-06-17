HIDDEN GEM: Cullinan Park

Have a picnic. Go fishing. Do some birdwatching. Take a talk. Just unplug. You can do it all at this Sugar Land park.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas — If you love the outdoors and haven’t been yet, add Cullinan Park to your to-do list.

"It’s a 750-acre nature park that is just a gem in our community," says Robin Mallett, president of the Cullinan Park Conservancy.

Have a picnic. Go fishing. Do some birdwatching. Take a talk. Just unplug. You can do it all at this Sugar Land park.

"It’s an amazing place to come for families for both physical and mental health," Mallett says.

KHOU 11 viewer Virginia sent us out to Cullinan Park, specifically mentioning all the critters she sees on her daily walks: rabbits, possum, raccoons, armadillos, deer, wild hogs, alligators, turtles, ducks, snakes, squirrels, otters and eagles.

"We've even had bobcat photographed here," says Mallett.

More than 277 different kinds of birds have been spotted here too, which motivated the Conservancy to build this bird viewing area full of native plants and water features.

"A lot of our birds stay high up in the canopy, so this attracts them down," Mallett explains.

The observation tower on White Lake is also a popular perch for birds and birders.

"It’s kind of the iconic symbol of Cullinan Park," says Mallett. "Most people who come here start right here on the boardwalk and like to go straight to the observation tower."

New bridges over Oyster Creek, added recently, opened up a whole new section of the park to explore as well. More improvements are on the way.

"In August, we have new trails and additional parking, which we desperately need, will be starting to go in," Mallett shares.

Think of the park as a kind of wild oasis not far from the big city.

"Nature is so critically important and Cullinan is one of those wild spaces that we all have a duty to protect and preserve," says Mallett.

That's where the Conservancy comes in. While the City of Sugar Land maintains and operates the park, the Conservancy helps fund improvements, like Learning Exploration and Play (LEaP), nature exploration and play areas for kids.

"We want people to come enjoy the park, but also support the park," Mallett says, adding that the Conservancy recently launched its Friend of Cullinan Park program. "You can become a friend, donate to the park and get some park swag."

To learn more about Cullinan Park, click here.

Brandi Smith on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram