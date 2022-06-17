HIDDEN GEM: George Ranch Historical Park

Example video title will go here for this video

The story of early English-speaking settlers is told through four generations of a real Texas family by interpreters who interact with visitors.

"They’re costumed to the timeframe, they’re at homes or in settings to what would have been in that timeframe, to really give people an experience about what it might have been like to live during that time," Barker explains.

"Our mission is to teach students about Texas history really in about a 100-year timeframe from the 1830s to the 1930s," says site director Adrienne Barker.

If modern living is getting you, take a trip back in time at the George Ranch Historical Park in Richmond.

Jones Stock Farm : Texas life in the 1830s

The Jones Stock Farm is a demonstration of life in Southeast Texas in the 1830s.

"There, they will see what it was really like to be a pioneer: how they cooked, how they ate, how they slept, how they made their way in Texas," says Barker.

The dog-trot log cabin is like the one the Jones family lived in after their first cabin burned down. One room is set up as the kitchen, where food and cooking utensils can be found on the counters, shelves and walls around the fireplace. The opposite room is for sleeping and storage, all very rustic.