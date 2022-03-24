HIDDEN GEM: Love Locks Tree

The tree in Old Town Spring is loaded with locks, all symbols of a special moment or relationship.

SPRING, Texas — It started off as something to make people smile, but a hidden gem in Spring is having a much deeper impact. KHOU 11 viewer Valeria let us know about the Love Locks Tree.

"It just was a crazy idea. After seeing love locks put on the strangest places in different art shows we go to, I just thought, ‘We’ve got to have something in Spring,'" says Kelly Speer, who owns the Lana Williams Gallery in Old Town. "We didn’t have a bridge. We didn’t have a river."

What Speer did have was a 100-year-old tree standing her gallery on Preston St.

"We just thought, ‘We’ll wrap it with some fencing and see what happens," Speer says.

What happened is that hundreds of people latched onto the idea.

"I never dreamed it would take off like it did," says Speer.

The Love Locks Tree caught the attention of Vicente and Ana Viñas on Feb. 10, 2021. They were walking through Old Town when he spotted the tree.

"He asked me to take him to the store. He bought a lock. We didn’t pay any more attention to it," shares Ana. "We were bringing it on Valentine’s Day to put it on."

Then the winter storm hit, keeping the couple at home. Ana and Vicente, who was terminally ill, made a new plan. They’d go back to the tree on Feb. 25, their anniversary.

"We could never make it because on Feb. 24, he passed away," Ana says.

Though she had lost the love of her life, she still had a symbol of that love: the lock Vicente painted for her.

"He did it with so much love because at that time he knew he was getting worse, worse and worse every day," says Ana. "He wanted to leave something for me."

So on March 24, 2021, Ana and her grandson returned to the tree to hang the lock, a small reminder of that enduring love.

"It's beautiful," Ana says. "We just don’t want to forget him and that’s a way to keep him."

"That was the whole point, just to make people smile," says Speer.

She tells us she would like to find more space for the locks. She's brainstorming ways to do that now.

