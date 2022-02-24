HIDDEN GEM: Rice University secrets

Opened in 1912, the Houston campus is loaded with details like a recipe for gold, a resting spaceship and a building that croaks like a frog.

Of course kids would figure this out

Who better to guide KHOU 11 on a tour of Rice's secrets?

"I get to welcome people to Rice," Marshall said, adding that he will celebrate 30 years with the university this year.

He knows this campus in and out, first exploring it as a student and now as the university's director of community relations.

"We hear a lot of people say, ‘This is what I thought a college should look like,’" shared Greg Marshall.

"[Rice] decided they would use an owl, representing wisdom, and the specific owl, which is that unusual-looking one with daisy-looking eyes, is from a 5th-century BCD tetradrachmenon coin," Marshall says.

Along with an inscription, it includes two coats of arms: one for Texas, one for Rice University. The Rice seal was designed by Pierre de Chaignon la Rose, who examined the arms of families with the last name "Rice" or "Houston." He found they all included three birds, as well as a chevron.

"The cornerstone went in on the 75th anniversary of Texas Independence Day," said Marshall.

Visitors to the campus might miss the iconic cornerstone installed just right of the building's archway.

"To that he decided, it would be helpful if he had really grand architecture and architecture that really spoke to the aspirations he had," Marshall said.

At the time, President Edgar Odell Lovett knew a new university would be a hard sell. This was the early 1900s when only 9 percent of Americans even graduated from high school.

"It’s the first building built on the Rice campus," says Marshall.

Let’s start at the beginning: what is now called Lovett Hall.

Hidden faces : Be sure to check the detailed stonework

The focal point of Lovett Hall is its archway, called the Sallyport. You could spend a whole day studying the detailed stonework, which was all done by one man: Oswald Lassig.

"He came to Houston in 1910 from Germany to bring his old-world tradition of beautiful stone carving to this project," Marshall says.

Lassig added four faces, known as the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior, to the Sallyport and carved other faces, such as Christopher Columbus and Thomas Jefferson, into decorative columns.

He’s also responsible for a series of carvings that connect Lovett Hall to Herzstein Hall.

"This is a 1914 building," Marshall says, gesturing toward Herzstein hall. "The one that faces it that looks like it matches it is a 1970s – seven, zero – building."

The quality of the stone carving is really the only way to tell the difference between Herzstein and its decades-younger mirror Sewall Hall. The efforts to make the two look similar extended as far as reopening the quarry from which Herzstein Hall's green marble came. It had been closed for years.

(This isn’t really a hidden gem, but it is another interesting detail. All the bricks used on Rice buildings come from the same quarry in Louisiana and this is known as the “Rice palette.” The vibrant reds and oranges aren't painted; those are the natural colors.)

The turrets also match, though Marshall pointed out that Sewall’s don’t do anything. Herzstein’s turrets cover fume hoods that vent the chemistry labs.