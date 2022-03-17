HIDDEN GEM: Memorial Park history

It's one of the most popular running trails in the country, but most folks who visit have no idea they’re running and walking by Houston history every day.

Spring break is the perfect opportunity to get out and explore places in Houston you’ve never been before. Our Hidden Gems series is highlighting those spots, including Memorial Park. It's one of the most popular running trails in the country, but most of the folks who visit have no idea they’re running and walking by Houston history every day.

"The master plan contains a number of projects, some of which directly honor those who served here in Memorial Park in what was then Camp Logan," Arnold said.

Few people know as much about the park’s history as she does. Arnold led the Conservancy through its effort to put together a master plan, which the Houston City Council approved in 2015.

"And so Memorial Park was named to honor those who served," Arnold said.

Camp Logan stretched across more than 7,000 acres in Houston and served as home to thousands of soldiers training to fight abroad. When the war ended and the camp shut down, the City of Houston opted to turn 1,500 acres of its footprint into a park.

"Prior to being Memorial Park, this had been a military training facility to serve while World War I," shared Shellye Arnold , president and CEO of the Memorial Park Conservancy .

The camp did have some permanent structures, and deep in the trees that surround the loop, you can see their remnants. They're fragments of history, hidden for now.

"It's utilitarian, it's pitched, it's kind of low slung, it's open," Arnold said. "It looks a little temporary, like the tents, but it's not. It's permanent for people to enjoy, for Houstonians to enjoy."

The new buildings that went up as part of the Eastern Glades project are inspired by the tents that housed soldiers at Camp Logan as well.

"Where we’re standing right now was a road that led into Camp Logan," Arnold said. "The way we honor that in this project is with this axis. We have an axis of monuments and an axis of trees. It leads straight down to Hines Lake and then across the lake."

Some of those projects are already complete.

"We have been developing this prairie and restoring the site where they camped," sais Arnold." It will be part of our Memorial Groves project to honor all of those who served."

Though the regiment was from Illinois, the soldiers trained at Camp Logan, living on the prairie while they did.

"Because of the discriminatory laws during the time of World War I, it was not allowed to serve with the U.S. military," Arnold sais. "It served instead with the French military and was the most-decorated regiment of any in World War I."

Those bits of cracked foundation aren’t far from the 370th Prairie, named for the 370th Infantry Regiment, an African-American regiment commanded entirely by black officers.

24th Infantry : Memorial Groves will highlight injustice

That list includes members of the 24th Infantry Regiment.

"That is one of the tragic stories of Houston's history and of our nation's history," Arnold said.

Comprised entirely of Black soldiers, the 24th Infantry Regiment had served together bravely along the Texas-Mexico border and other locations before it was sent to guard Camp Logan.

"The soldiers came here during a time of great racial strife in the U.S., during a time when communities of black people were being attacked by white mobs in St. Louis and Tulsa," said Arnold. "They also feared for their own safety because they were treated very badly."

On Aug. 23, 1917, they thought they were under attack and fought back in defense of their own lives, Arnold explained. The incident was billed as a riot and 110 soldiers from the 24th were found guilty. Nineteen were hanged, the others received lengthy prison sentences.