HIDDEN GEM: Cats in Williams Tower

The third-tallest building in Houston stretches 64 stories up and that top bit is where you can spot the cats.

HOUSTON — Without dispute, Williams Tower is one of the most recognizable buildings in the Houston skyline. But in all the times you drove by it, have you ever noticed the cats tucked in each corner?

"It’s a good landmark. Spotlight at night. During the day, cats," says author Dylan Powell.

KHOU 11 reporter Jason Miles tweeted about the cats a couple years ago. They’re on all four corners of what was originally called the Transco Tower when it opened in 1983. The third-tallest building in Houston stretches 64 stories up and that top bit is where you can spot the cats.

"If you’re not looking flush at the Williams Tower, if you’re looking at the sides at an angle, you can clearly see little cats ears and a head and a body and a long tail under it," Powell shares. "It’s adorable."

He would know. Powell included a chapter about the skyline felines in his book Secret Houston: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.

"I did learn a lot," he says. "It was a really exciting little journey."

KHOU 11 reached out to Hines, which owned the tower when it was first built and now handles leasing, but the company wasn’t able to confirm whether architect Philip Johnson put the cats there intentionally. Still, it’s a fun feature, whether it was intended or not.

"My wife loves that because she loves cats," laughs Powell.

