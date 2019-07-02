LEAGUE CITY, Texas — It was a homecoming two months in the making. A League City man is back home after getting the gift of life from a stranger.

Russ Guttu’s wife, Lydia, tells us Russ had a virus attack his heart in 2015. His heart tissue never recovered.

He received a heart pump in October of 2017 and was put on a transplant list. Russ and his family waited for word of a match. The call came on December 17. The heart they were waiting for had arrived.

Russ woke up from his heart transplant surgery on Christmas Day, with the gift of a new life, courtesy of a generous stranger.

He left the hospital Tuesday and went home. On the way, he surprised his daughter at school.

KHOU

Russ and his wife, Lydia, want to share his story to show the importance of being a donor.

