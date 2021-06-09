Juneteenth events in Houston, Galveston and more

There are several events — some free — happening across the Houston area and in Galveston.

HOUSTON — Celebrating Juneteenth may be new for much of America, but here in Texas, especially Houston, we know the significance of June 19 all too well.

That's why we celebrate in such a big way, honoring the day Galveston, Texas, slaves learned they were free.

Below is a list of all of the Juneteenth celebrations happening across the Houston area and Galveston.

If you want your event added to the list, email web@khou.com.

Houston-area celebrations

Emancipation Park Conservancy's Juneteenth Event

Time and date: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Details: Emancipation Park Conservancy (EPC) and Lucille’s 1913 are collaborating to feed Houstonians in need, as EPC celebrates 149 years of hosting Houston's annual Juneteenth celebration. The organizations will supply meals for 2,000 Houstonians. It’s open to the public, but registration is required. Click here to register.

Juneteenth Black Art Exhibit

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Primary Paint Party - 11002 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042

Details: Black Art Exhibit at Prime Art Gallery will open Juneteenth. This exhibit was curated by Deshun Sharp & Irene Valentin and features work from local artists and consigned Gallery Artists. Black Art Exhibit will exclusively highlight the work of living Black Artists and their view of Black people and Black Culture. All art is for sale to collectors.

A Juneteenth Celebration: Miss Juneteenth and Doretha's Blues

Times

7:30 PM - DJ Red's Chopped and Screwed Mixtape featuring Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, and more.

8:15 PM – Dorthea’s Blues, 2021, 15 minutes (Houston Premiere)

8:30 PM – Miss Juneteenth, 2020, 103 minutes

Location: Moonstruck Drive-in at 100 Bringhurst St.

Details: Moonstruck Drive-in in East Downtown is showing three films that feature Black experiences in the music industry. The shows have been organized in collaboration with Houston Cinema Arts Society and the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Admission is $30 per car.

Juneteenth Black Wall Street Fest

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Hilton in the Medical Center at 6633 Travis St.

Details: Houston Black Wall Street Festival will be an afternoon of food, music, games, shopping and even includes a job fair. It's more than a celebration but a chance to support local Black-owned entrepreneurs, offering everything from art and craftwork to various beauty products and more. There will also be brunch and mimosas. iTcket prices range from $25 - $200. Click here for tickets and updates.

A Gulf Coast Juneteenth featuring Bobby Rush

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Details: Miller Outdoor Theater is hosting its annual Juneteenth blues and creole festival featuring Grammy award-winning blues legend Bobby Rush. Click here for ticket information.

2nd annual BLCK Market Juneteenth Celebration

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Location: Buffalo Soldiers Museum at 3816 Caroline St.

Details: BLCK Market Houston, the bi-monthly shopping and dining pop-up up featuring all Black-owned businesses at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum, is bringing back its annual Juneteenth Celebration. It's a chance to support local business owners, selling everything from food to clothing. Click here for tickets and updates.

Juneteenth in the 5th: A Freedom of Expression

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Weekend Celebration in Baytown

The City of Baytown is hosting two-day celebration featuring live music. It's a hot lineup with performances from Bun B, Justin Goudeu, Demola and several worship groups. Click here for more details and updates.

Friday, June 18 schedule

Location: Town Square at 213 W Texas Ave.

6:30 p.m. – Piano Vibes

7:00 p.m. – Performances by local praise and worship teams

8:00 p.m. – Greg Ellis, retired Dallas Cowboy player

8:30 p.m. – Demola

Saturday, June 19 schedule

Location: Bicentennial Park at 1001 Market St

5:00 p.m. – Justin Goudeau

6:30 p.m. – J Paul Jr and the Zydeco Nubreeds

8:00 p.m. – That Girl Lay Lay

9:00 p.m. – Bun B

Freedmen’s Town Farmers Market Juneteenth Chili Cook-Off!

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Location: 1108 Victor Street

Details: It's a Juneteenth celebration for family fun, food, and free activities, including a chili cook-off with a $300 Grand Prize. Tickets are $10.

Missouri City Juneteenth Events

Click here for details.

Galveston celebrations

Galveston Island Juneteenth Parade

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Parade will begin at 26th and Ball and travel west on Ball to 41st Street, ending at Wright Cuney Park, where a picnic will follow the parade.

Details: The parade will feature floats, marching bands, performers and other entertainment. Click here for more info.

Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival and Fireworks

Time: Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. and fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.

Location: 2701 Ave L adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium

Details: The festival will feature music performances, food and vendors. Juneteenth fireworks sponsored by the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau will begin at 8:30 p.m. along 29th & Seawall. Click here to read more.

Reedy Chapel's Annual Historic Juneteenth March

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Old Galveston County Courthouse to the church at 2015 Broadway Ave.

Details: The public is welcome to participate. This march reenacts the first celebration of emancipation that took place in Galveston on January 1, 1866. A diverse group of over 800 men, women and children took part in the historic processional.

Emancipation Proclamation Reading at Ashton Villa

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: The historic Ashton Villa – the location of the island’s official Juneteenth holiday monument.

Details: Learn about the history of Juneteenth and General Order No. 3. It was read on June 19, 1865. The event is free to the public. It will also be live-streamed at GalvestonHistory.org.















