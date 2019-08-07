HOUSTON —

A walk through the Museum of Fine Arts Houston will take you inside the pages of some of the world’s most famous fashion magazines. Its new exhibition, Icons of Style: a Century of Fashion Photography, is like walking through fashion history. You've likely seen some of the images before, including those of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Jones, David Bowie and Houston's own Beyonce.

"It’s the places where the most interesting, avant garde and elegant fashion comes together with the most innovative photography," says Malcolm Daniel, MFAH curator of photography.

From the luxury of the 1920s to the iconic supermodels of the 1990s, the images will help you understand how fashion photography went from being just a niche to a cultural force.

"We often think of fashion photography as being advertising, something shallow," Daniel says. "But, in fact, as people move through the exhibition, I think they’ll see that there are not only trends in fashion, trends in photography, but also cultural and social forces at work that shape the way we dress and the way we understand style."

The more than 200 photos in this exhibit will be on display through Sept. 22. Click here for more information.