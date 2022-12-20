Arctic blast 2022: Warming centers opening across Houston area

The arctic blast is expected to move into the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Temps will drop in a matter of hours.

HOUSTON — As an arctic blast inches closer to Texas, many places across the Houston area are opening their doors to serve as a warming center for those looking to escape the frigid cold weather.

The arctic blast is expected to move into the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Temps will drop in a matter of hours Thursday, from the mid-60s to the 40s. By Friday morning, temps will be in the teens and 20s with winds gusting to 40mph or more, making it feel like single-digit temps across the Houston area.

Below is a list of warming centers opening across Houston:

Preparing for the freeze

City of Houston leaders are urging homeowners to start prepping their homes for the freezing weather now, especially if they have plans to head out of town for Christmas. That includes protecting the pipes.

It's important to know a hard freeze could impact agricultural crops, outdoor residential plants and your pipes if you don't properly prepare.

Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can make during this cold snap is to do nothing. They recommend doing something as simple as covering your outside pipes with insulation to help make sure your pipes won’t burst.

"Water pipes have the potential to freeze and burst when the outside temperature reaches 20 F or below," according to a Texas A&M study.

Pipes that are most vulnerable to freezing are usually those exposed to severe cold air like swimming pool supply lines and water sprinkler lines.

During cold snaps, you also want to keep the heater running, even if you're out of town for the holiday. It's a good idea to leave your heat on at about 67 degrees to protect your home from the freezing temps, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Other tips to protect your home: